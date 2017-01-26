Get ready to see a very different Annalise Keating when How to Get Away With Murder finally returns from its long winter break.

Not only will the law professor (played to Emmy-winning perfection by Viola Davis) be in deep mourning over the murder of her favorite student and surrogate son Wes (Alfred Enoch), but she'll be forced to rock a look she probably never thought she'd wear: Prison red.

"I think we're going to see Annalise unlike we've ever seen her before. She's never been in jail and she's really struggling to navigate that world, as any of us would," executive producer Pete Nowalk told E! News. "That was the exciting part for me. And, really, Viola was the one who encouraged me to do it. She was like, ‘That sounds fun!' to watch Annalise try to make deals in prison and survive, really."