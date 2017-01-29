And the battle continues…

Tension inside the palace was at an all-time high as the council vote for the throne grew nearer on tonight's all-new episode of The Royals. While everyone was on edge, both King Cyrus (Jake Maskall) and Prince Robert (Max Brown) employed sneaky and deceptive strategies to get ahead.

Meanwhile, Prince Liam (William Moseley) continued to brood in his brother's shadow, while Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) formed a stronger connection with Prince Sebastian (Toby Sandeman) and Jasper (Tom Austen) tried to right his wrongs.

Keep reading for the night's top five moments!