Step aside, Magic Mike! Mr. Clean just proved he knows how to get down and dirty (all the while getting clean, of course).
The famous mascot of cleanliness landed a commercial spot during the 2017 Super Bowl, bringing his skin-tight, all-white ensemble—complete with that gold earring, duh—to our screens as he mops floors, scrubs kitchen counters and spruces up the bathroom. But while this may seem innocent enough, it's his sexy dance moves that caught us off guard, questioning our morals as our eyes make their way to his pert derriere.
While he may be cleaning up, we can't help but feel a little dirty watching him twerk his way into our imaginations as the male stripper "cleaner of our dreams" (or so the ad is titled).
Though the big game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is still a week and a half away, several companies have already debuted their commercials. Skittles released their adorable ad, which features a young man's romantic gesture in trying to win over his crush, while Intel was the first to release their commercial, featuring Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.