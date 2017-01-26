Jill is ready to move on and start a new chapter in her life.
On Thursday's episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, we met contestant Jill who revealed to host Khloe Kardashian that she not only lost both of her parents while in high school, but she was also sexually assaulted in college.
"This is for the person that hurt me and what I want to do is prove I'm strong enough to get over this," Jill told Khloe. "Also the pride I'm gonna take from this, I wanna show that to my sister, she's gonna know that I'm back to where I was before all of this happened."
After hearing Jill's story, Khloe said that she was honored to be able to help Jill on her journey. And to get her started, Khloe set Jill up with celebrity trainer Simone De La Rue, who owns Body By Simone.
The second contestant Khloe met with on this episode was Sukhda, who told Khloe that her life "flipped" after moving from India to the U.S. for school. Being on her own for the first time and having to cook led to Sukhda eating "a whole pizza" every night for three months.
So to help Sukhda on her journey, Khloe hooked her up with celebrity trainer Latreal Mitchell. But after Sukhda arrived late to multiple training sessions and didn't make improvements, Khloe and Latreal decided it was best to end her Revenge Body experience.
For free, confidential help, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit rainn.org.