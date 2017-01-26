As the song famously goes, "breaking up is hard to do."

It's just as hard when celebrities are faced with deciding how to share the news of their split with their legions of heartbroken fans. Do they face the news head-on and issue a formal statement? Do they treat the entire ordeal like a hushed secret? Do they air their emotions on social media as if they're breaking the news to their lifelong best friend? Depending on the desired effect—privacy, candidness, clarity—there are a variety of approaches to take when it comes to the art of publicizing (or concealing) a split.

To begin, some star couples keep the news on lockdown, opting to file for divorce covertly while trying avoid giving any signs of personal strife on the surface. Such was the case with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's famously unsuspected split when the mother of six quietly filed on a Monday. Of course, the world was not so quiet when the news broke the next day.