Bradley Cooper is proving to be the most supportive and romantic partner as he and girlfriend Irina Shayk prepare for the birth of their first child.
The 42-year-old actor has been accompanying the pregnant model on her OB/GYN visits and delights in watching their baby develop.
"Bradley has been there for her and is loving seeing the baby grow inside her," a source told E! News exclusively. "They share those moments when the baby kicks and they can't wait! Bradley been taking her to her doctor visits and is so excited every time they see the baby. She is very healthy and the baby is as well."
Shayk, the source said, is "feeling good" but is getting more tired as her pregnancy progresses. The 31-year-old had showcased a baby bump while walking the runway at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in November and insiders than told E! News she and Cooper were expecting their first child.
"She can't wait to be a mom and would like more kids after this," the source told E! News Thursday.
Another source had said in December that the two hope to have more kids after their baby is born.
Cooper and Shayk have not talked about her pregnancy. The second source had told E! News they know the sex of their child and have picked a few baby names they like.