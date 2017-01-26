When it comes to celebrity couples, these two are certainly high on the list.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard not only finish each other's sentences, but also help each other mildly hit on their celebrity crushes.

As it turns out, the Good Place actress is into The Night Of's Riz Ahmed. "I find Indian men irresistible," she told Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday. "He's so beautiful."

So, when the opportunity arose for her to finally meet him at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, Shepard was ready to be her wingman.