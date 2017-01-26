"Cheryl's got a little bit more of a tough case to get to believe her, because she might've been there when it happened, " Madelaine Petsch told E! News of Cheryl Blossom, Jason's sister/the queen bee of Riverdale High. "When I first read it, I thought maybe I had done it, because I was so obsessed with him and so in love with him that maybe I couldn't have him so I killed him. And then I got to know her better and the loss that she felt when her brother was taken away from her, like I've never felt that before. She feels like she's been torn apart."

Hm...that was pretty convincing. As for Jughead, Cole Sprouse went for the it-would-be-way-too-obvious defense, which was also compelling. "He's so external from most of society that it would be too easy to point at Jughead and say he's the killer because he's such a fall guy."

K.J.'s defense? Simply, "Archie's not the killer because he's Archie." Boom. Lawyered.

Alas, not everyone can so easily defend their character, as Mädchen Amick had a hard time defending Alice Cooper, Betty's strict mom with a serious dislike for the Blossom family. To watch the rest of the cast's pleas, press play on the video above.