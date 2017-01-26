After a turbulent start to 2017, Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa recently received some good news: He is still cancer-free.

The reality star, who battled thyroid cancer three years ago, revealed the news Wednesday, more than a month after he and wife and co-star Christina El Moussa revealed they had separated earlier in 2016. The El Moussas, who share two children, have since been making tabloid headlines over their split. Tarek filed divorce papers earlier this month.

Tarek posted on his Instagram page a screenshot of a text message conversation with his doctor following a checkup. According to the exchange, the reality star had undergone blood tests and an ultrasound.