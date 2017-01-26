CBS
The TV world is understandably mourning the death of Mary Tyler Moore. The trailblazing actress and star of The Dick Van Dyke Show and Mary Tyler Moore died at the age of 80 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Heartfelt tributes are pouring in from her costars and those she inspired with her iconic role of Mary Richards and networks are responding with tributes as well in the form of new programming.
On CBS, the original home of Mary Tyler Moore Show, Gayle King will anchor a one-hour special, Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around, on Thursday, Jan. 26. The special will feature original reporting and use CBS's archives to tell the story of the pioneering star's life and career. Interviews with Oprah Winfrey, a longtime fan of Moore who cites her as an influence, and other newsmakers will also be included.
The CBS special is set for 9 p.m., just before the Pure Genius season finale.
MeTV will air iconic episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show in a marathon on Sunday, Jan. 29. The marathon kicks off at 2 p.m., starting with "Love Is All Around," the pilot episode. Other episodes include "The Dinner Party" and the celebrated "Chuckles Bites the Dust" (watch a clip above) and the series finale, "The Last Show."
PBS is reairing the 2015 documentary, Mary Tyler Moore: A Celebration in honor of the actress. The documentary commemorates the TV icon's over 50 years in Hollywood and features interviews with Dick Van Dyke, Valerie Harper, Betty White and many more who crossed paths with Moore over her extensive career. Check your local listings for times, and the documentary is streaming on PBS.org.
Moore's last scripted TV role, a MTM reunion on Hot in Cleveland, can be seen online now.
"Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile," Moore's longtime representative Mara Buxbaum said in a statement on January 25.