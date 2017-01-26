David Sims
Marc Jacobs' newest inspiration has been unveiled.
The fashion mogul announced Frances Bean Cobain as the face of his spring-summer 2017 campaign and, in the process, added her famous moniker to his revered list of muses.
"I first met Frances Bean when she was 2 years old at a dinner with her mom (Courtney) and Anna Sui in 1994 at Bar Six in NYC," the designer recalled on social media. "I have always wanted to work with Frances. Her beauty, uniqueness, and strength is something I have long admired and respected. Few things remain as constant as my continued inspiration from those whose honesty, integrity, courage, and curiosity lead them to explore and venture beyond preconceived boundaries."
The 24-year-old daughter and only child of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobainhas dabbled minimally in modeling since she was she was a pre-teen, first striking a pose in Elle in 2006 dressed in her father's iconic sweater and checkered pajama pants.
A decade later, the dark-haired beauty is facing the camera head-on as Jacob's cover girl, sporting a lacy frock with tousled hair and an expression packed with attitude. Despite seeming to have an ease in front of the camera, Cobain told Vogue she doesn't intend on making this foray in front of the camera a permanent gig.
"I don't think I'll be modeling for anybody else for a very long time—this is 100 percent outside my comfort zone," she told the magazine. "I wouldn't have done it with anyone other than Marc."
"I was flattered that Marc thought of me for this. What I said to Marc when I was saying yes was that he's an underdog for the masses," she continued. "He's still very rebellious within the fashion world, and he's been like that his entire career."
Jacobs is known for fostering a diverse crop of female figures to represent his brand, ranging from model Emily Ratajkowski to musical icon Bette Midler. The method? Picking models who catch his interest.
"For example, I've also worked with Jessica Lange, and when I met her I just thought 'how great would it be to work with Jessica Lange?' in the same way that I thought 'how great would it be to work with Kaia Gerber?,'" he explained to Vogue. "It wasn't 'how great would it be to work with someone under 16 and how great would it be to work with someone over 40?'"