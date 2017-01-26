Marc Jacobs' newest inspiration has been unveiled.

The fashion mogul announced Frances Bean Cobain as the face of his spring-summer 2017 campaign and, in the process, added her famous moniker to his revered list of muses.

"I first met Frances Bean when she was 2 years old at a dinner with her mom (Courtney) and Anna Sui in 1994 at Bar Six in NYC," the designer recalled on social media. "I have always wanted to work with Frances. Her beauty, uniqueness, and strength is something I have long admired and respected. Few things remain as constant as my continued inspiration from those whose honesty, integrity, courage, and curiosity lead them to explore and venture beyond preconceived boundaries."

The 24-year-old daughter and only child of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobainhas dabbled minimally in modeling since she was she was a pre-teen, first striking a pose in Elle in 2006 dressed in her father's iconic sweater and checkered pajama pants.