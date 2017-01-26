Shia LaBeouf Arrested During Live Stream

Lek/INFphoto.com
Shia LaBeouf has had another run-in with the law.
The 30-year-old actor was arrested in New York City early Thursday morning after getting into an altercation with a protestor. LaBeouf's fight, which began after an unnamed person got in front of the camera and said something that upset the Transformers actor, and arrest was caught on camera during his political protest's live stream.
LaBeouf grabbed the man's scarf and allegedly scratched him, and nearby cops who witnessed the act moved in and arrested him.
The American Honey actor was released after being charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment, E! News confirms. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 4.
The Even Stevens alum has had his fair share of legal troubles, having been charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct after refusing to leave a Manhattan theater.
LaBeouf also has participated in a variety of public performance art projects over the past few years, including occupying an elevator for 24 hours, re-watching all of his movies in a theater and sitting in a room in complete silence in Los Angeles.