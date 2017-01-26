They truly look like wonder women.

Pregnant Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Amy Adams, Lupita Nyong'o, Ruth Negga, sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, Dakota Johnson, Greta Gerwig, Aja Naomi King and Janelle Monáe are the stars of Vanity Fair's 2017 Hollywood issue, and the cover is nothing short of glamorous.

Wearing hues of pink, gold and red, the A-list stars stare deadpan into the lens of famed photographer Annie Leibovitz's camera, proving that they really are the women running Hollywood. Just take a look at the statistics: among the 11 cover stars are 12 Oscar nominations and two wins. Three of this year's Best Actress nominees—Stone, Portman and Negga—are included.