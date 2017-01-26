The magazine profiles each woman's accomplishments, ranging from their various awards nominations and wins to their up-and-coming projects.

Inside the pages of the magazine the stars continue to stun. Portman channels the iconic Demi Moore Vanity Fair cover that was also shot by Leibovitz, posing simply in a silk stole to let her baby bump steal the show. "It was about capturing Natalie at her most radiant," Vanity Fair fashion and style director Jessica Diehl says of the photo shoot.

Wearing hues of pink, gold and red, the A-list stars stare deadpan into the lens of famed photographer Annie Leibovitz 's camera, proving that they really are the women running Hollywood. Just take a look at the statistics: among the 11 cover stars are 12 Oscar nominations and two wins. Three of this year's Best Actress nominees—Stone, Portman and Negga—are included.

They truly look like wonder women.

