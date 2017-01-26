Kim Richards hasn't forgotten her beloved ex-husband Monty Brinson.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star paid tribute to Brinson on the one-year anniversary of his death Wednesday. Richards shared a picture of herself and Brinson and penned a touching caption.
"Missing You❤today Monty," she began. "My Best Friend, I love you with all my heart & soul. I cherish each & every memory we shared.. I am definitely the most blessed girl in world to have had you in my life! I still feel your Love,Strength & Courage from above. Thank you for choosing me❤I love you always & forever...."
Brinson passed away at age 58 after a tough battle with lung cancer. Although they were divorced, Brinson and Richards had a "very special relationship," a source told E! News.
"Rarely can exes be friends but they truly adored each other and were the best of friends," the source added.
The former couple was married from 1985-1988, and they share one daughter together, Brooke. On Brinson's birthday last year, Richards shared another tribute.
On Brinson's birthday last year, Richards dedicated another heartfelt post to her ex on Instagram, letting everyone know that despite being gone, he certainly wasn't forgotten.
"Monty … Happy BD Star light, Star bright, first Star I see Every night … Always know your (sic) in My Heart," she wrote. "I love you so much. We have come so far , let's keep it going .I'm right by your side forever! I wish for you happiness ,courage , peace ,laughter ,love , strength and Every you've EVER DREAMED OF!!!!"