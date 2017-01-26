Could this be a case of friendly exes?

On the heels of news on Wednesday that Scarlett Johansson and her husband of two years, Romain Dauriac, had quietly split over the summer, the two didn't exactly avoid each other when they crossed paths at an art exhibition in New York City that day.

Dressed head to toe in black, the Hail, Caesar! actress and her ex posed hip to hip with Simon Lee, the owner of the eponymous gallery. When the couple first got engaged, the low-key couple notably shared an enthusiasm for art, as Dauriac had previously worked as an editor for a French magazine specializing in urban art while Johansson is a thespian.

While the duo put on a photo-friendly front, behind the scenes, the two have reportedly been broken up for months, according to People.