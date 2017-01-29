Lights, camera, 2017 SAG Awards!

Hollywood's brightest stars from film and television will take a break from the cutthroat competition that is award season by celebrating each other when, in just a few short hours, the curtain rises at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Unlike the powers-that-be-decided spectacles such as the Golden Globes or Oscars, the Screen Actors Guild Awards puts voting power in the hands of actors and actresses hoping to commend their peers on an onscreen performance well done. There's also a pretty reliable prediction factor at play during the SAG Awards, as Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson and Spotlight's big wins during the 2016 show paved the way for their Academy Award-winning futures.

So without further ado, pop open a bottle of champagne (480 bottles to be exact) and check out five must-know facts about the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.