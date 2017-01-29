Lights, camera, 2017 SAG Awards!
Hollywood's brightest stars from film and television will take a break from the cutthroat competition that is award season by celebrating each other when, in just a few short hours, the curtain rises at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Unlike the powers-that-be-decided spectacles such as the Golden Globes or Oscars, the Screen Actors Guild Awards puts voting power in the hands of actors and actresses hoping to commend their peers on an onscreen performance well done. There's also a pretty reliable prediction factor at play during the SAG Awards, as Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson and Spotlight's big wins during the 2016 show paved the way for their Academy Award-winning futures.
So without further ado, pop open a bottle of champagne (480 bottles to be exact) and check out five must-know facts about the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
1. Thoroughly Modern Millie: At 12 (sadly not Eleven)-years-old, Millie Bobby Brown is poised to make history as the youngest award winner in SAG history. The Stranger Things breakout star faces stiff competition in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category, rounded out by co-star Winona Ryder, Claire Foy (The Crown), Thandie Newton (Westworld) and Robin Wright(House of Cards).
As E! News exclusively reported, Millie will join the rest of the Stranger Things gang onstage to present an award, and surely mix and mingle with a few celebs.
2. No Host Needed: Speaking of attendees, the SAG awards is unique in that it relies on its star-studded ensemble of presenters to carry the show as opposed to a singular host. Set to dish out the highly-coveted 15 accolades is Viola Davis, Salma Hayek, Jonah Hill, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman, Ashton Kutcher, John Legend, James Marsden, Gina Rodriguez, Denzel Washingtonand so many more.
3. No Love for La La Land: There's no doubt about it, musical comedy La La Land has swept movie critics off their tap-dancing feet and emerged as the undisputed frontrunner of the 2017 award season. With a record-tying 14 nominations going into the Academy Awards and record-breaking seven wins at the Golden Globes, some were surprised to see SAG-AFTRA snub the flick in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category.
That leaves the honor up for grabs by Captain Fantastic, Fences, Hidden Figures, Moonlight and Manchester By the Sea, while Ryan Goslingand Emma Stone will represent for La La Land in their respective Best Actor/Actress categories.
4. Red Carpet Royalty: Can't wait for the SAG Awards to finally commence? Look no further than E!'s very own Giuliana Rancic and Brad Goreski, who will be chatting with all the celebs and dishing exclusive scoop during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet SAG Awards special. The Fashion Police co-hosts are your backstage pass to everything SAG-related, and you definitely won't want to miss it.
5. A Lifetime of Achievements: Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton will present their former 9 to 5 co-star Lily Tomlin with the SAG Life Achievement Award for her decades-spanning career on the big and small screen. So not only will one of Hollywood's most legendary actresses be honored for her incredible work, the ladies behind the classic flick will finally reunite nearly three decades after starring in 9 to 5 together. That's a win-win in our books!
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.
