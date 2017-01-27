Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone aren't the only ones that have fallen in love with Los Angeles.

In the critically acclaimed—and SAG nominated—film La La Land, the two Hollywood stars experience the beauty and grace of a city filled with unforgettable sights and endless opportunities.

And while moviegoers may admire the film's beautiful homes, magical movie lots and traffic-free 101 freeway, many Southern California residents know there's even more to experience in the City of Angels.

With La La Land expected to win even more awards Sunday night, we decided to explore a few famous sights throughout the city that Hollywood stars can't get enough of.

Whether traveling to a beach-side restaurant and neighborhood farmer's market to a workout destination and juice bar, you too may be able to spot a famous face and experience some magic of your own with our handy guide.