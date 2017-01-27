Melissa Hebeler / E! Illustration
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone aren't the only ones that have fallen in love with Los Angeles.
In the critically acclaimed—and SAG nominated—film La La Land, the two Hollywood stars experience the beauty and grace of a city filled with unforgettable sights and endless opportunities.
And while moviegoers may admire the film's beautiful homes, magical movie lots and traffic-free 101 freeway, many Southern California residents know there's even more to experience in the City of Angels.
With La La Land expected to win even more awards Sunday night, we decided to explore a few famous sights throughout the city that Hollywood stars can't get enough of.
Whether traveling to a beach-side restaurant and neighborhood farmer's market to a workout destination and juice bar, you too may be able to spot a famous face and experience some magic of your own with our handy guide.
Sushi by the beach? Please sign us up. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth as well as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen love the ocean-front restaurant that is packed with familiar faces on Friday and Saturday evenings.
For those who want to see and be seen, look no further than the Santa Monica restaurant that has opened its doors to Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, Rihanna and Drake and more couples. Warning: Paparazzi tend to be very close by.
When it comes to Los Angeles residents, going green isn't just a trend—it's a lifestyle. On a Sunday morning, Jessica Simpson, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis can be caught picking up fresh flowers, fruits and vegetables with their family.
Who's ready to break a sweat? Amber Rose, Orlando Bloom, Kate Upton and Justin Bieber are just some of the stars who enjoy morning hikes at the popular Hollywood trail.
Tasty food, delightful music and great company are just some of the elements you will enjoy at the private restaurant that is a favorite among Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Hint: It's even busier during award season.
Start your morning good to go with Hollywood's favorite coffee shop. Vanessa Hudgens, Harry Styles and Patrick Schwarzenegger can be spotted sipping a cup of jo outside one of the store's many locations throughout the area.
Whether you're hoping to catch a basketball game with the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers or see a concert with an A-list performer, the Staples Center is the place to go. As an added bonus, Adam Devine, Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyoncé and Zac Efron love a front-row seat to all the action.
Everyone needs some R&R while in Los Angeles. For Drew Barrymore, Emma Roberts and Jessica Alba, the Beverly Hills salon is a must-visit destination before any special event.
If you're looking to juice it up, Naomi Watts, Lea Michele and Jennifer Garner visit the popular stores for cleanses, juices and other healthy drinks.
A fashionable and fierce outfit can be found at the retailer that Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and the Olsen twins approve of. Warning: Not every mall has such a special store for the rich and fabulous.
Yes, even Hollywood's biggest stars need food for home-cooked meals. Adele, Nicole Richie and Halle Berry have been spotted with their grocery carts shopping at the healthy store filled with fresh-made meals and produce.
West Hollywood and Brentwood are home to Simone De La Rue's famous workouts. Whether it's trampoline cardio or HTB (hips thighs and buns), stars like Taylor Swift , Kate Hudson and Sandra Bullock can't get enough.
If you want to forget about diets and savor the flavor, the West Hollywood restaurant may be a good bet. George Clooney and Courteney Cox have been spotted at the hot spot enjoying a delicious dinner with close friends.
From birthday parties to award show after-parties, the restaurant is the place to go for am intimate (and fun) night out. Just ask Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik or Jenna Dewan Tatum.
La La Land is in theaters now.