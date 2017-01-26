With the first month of 2017 (almost) behind you, there's only one question to ask yourself: How's that fitness resolution going?

Maybe you've haven't quite yet hopped on the workout train (the way you meant to) or maybe you've been hitting the gym extra hard. Either way, you're probably not seeing the results you want yet.

That's because, first and foremost, fitness takes time. Just ask Khloe Kardashian's personal trainer Gunnar Peterson. "Seeing results is about consistency, so start off slow," advised the pro. Especially if you're new to sweating it out, you're not going to be able to lift heavy weights or perform complicated compound movements right away. (Compound movements are exercises that involve more than one muscle group.)