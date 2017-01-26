With the first month of 2017 (almost) behind you, there's only one question to ask yourself: How's that fitness resolution going?
Maybe you've haven't quite yet hopped on the workout train (the way you meant to) or maybe you've been hitting the gym extra hard. Either way, you're probably not seeing the results you want yet.
That's because, first and foremost, fitness takes time. Just ask Khloe Kardashian's personal trainer Gunnar Peterson. "Seeing results is about consistency, so start off slow," advised the pro. Especially if you're new to sweating it out, you're not going to be able to lift heavy weights or perform complicated compound movements right away. (Compound movements are exercises that involve more than one muscle group.)
And don't even think about going to extremes (like two-a-days or crazy-advanced training sessions) if you're at the beginning of your fitness journey. "There's no way you're going to stick with that because it feels overwhelming."
According to the pro, you shouldn't just do cardio either. "You have to do some sort of resistance training," he confirmed. Why? "Cardio is great for weight loss, but if you want to change the shape of your body, you have to build muscle," he elaborated. (In case you're wondering: No, muscle will not bulk you up, but it will tighten you up, which translates to a smaller waistline for you!)
So what's this celeb trainer's suggestion for simply getting started?
"Start by dedicating two times a week to a workout class with a friend. Do that for a month and then add on another class or workout the next month," he suggested. Beware, though: Overdoing it at the gym is just one way Gunnar says you're sabotaging your fitness goals.
For more ways you become your fittest self in 2017, watch the video above!