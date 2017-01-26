Being a Gladiator is no joke, but at least Cornelius Smith Jr. is having a blast wearing the uniform.

The actor plays Marcus Walker, the newest addition to Olivia Pope & Associates on Scandal—which at long last returns to ABC for its sixth season tonight, back in its rightful slot between the winter premieres of Grey's Anatomy and How to Get Away With Murder.

We last saw Marcus further cementing his status with the team with the way he handled the aftermath of his ill-fated dalliance with Mayor Verrano's wife. And with the activist turned fixer finally earning the trust of Kerry Washington's Olivia, it looks as though he's going to be around for awhile.