Being a Gladiator is no joke, but at least Cornelius Smith Jr. is having a blast wearing the uniform.
The actor plays Marcus Walker, the newest addition to Olivia Pope & Associates on Scandal—which at long last returns to ABC for its sixth season tonight, back in its rightful slot between the winter premieres of Grey's Anatomy and How to Get Away With Murder.
We last saw Marcus further cementing his status with the team with the way he handled the aftermath of his ill-fated dalliance with Mayor Verrano's wife. And with the activist turned fixer finally earning the trust of Kerry Washington's Olivia, it looks as though he's going to be around for awhile.
And with that in mind, we wanted to know more about the man bringing Marcus to life each week.
Before moving into Shondaland, you may have recognized Cornelius Smith Jr. from his four-year run as Dr. Frankie Hubbard on All My Children and guest appearances on Major Crimes and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
But we had some more personal questions in mind, stuff you can't just pluck from a resume, so weren't we pleased when the actor agreed to fill out our E!Q. Without further adieu, here are 17 things you did not know about one of your new favorite TGIT characters:
The sixth season of Scandal premieres tonight on ABC at 9 p.m.