Saturday Savings: The Winter Coat Celebs Love to Wear on Repeat

by Raleigh Burgan |

Eva Mendes

ESC: Saturday Savings, Naomi Watts

AKM-GSI

It's the coat celebs like Naomi Watts can't get enough of—and it's on sale.

Not only was this not the actress' first time spotted in the Fay Double Front Coat (check her out at NYC's 2017 Women's March), but fellow A-lists like Anna Kendrick and Emma Stone have also been seen taking the popular piece of outwear for a spinmultiple times.

Needless to say, it's a hot commodity in Hollywood, so jump on the opportunity while it's hot! And hurry.

Side note: We understand that although the coat's gone from a whopping $1,400 to $944, that's still a steep price for most. So enjoy the super-similar-yet-much-more-affordable options below.

Shop the Look

ESC: Saturday Savings, Naomi Watts Coat

H&M Wool-Blend Coat, Was: $129, Now: $60

ESC: Saturday Savings, Naomi Watts Coat

T by Alexander Wang Wool-Blend Coat, Was: $950, Now: $380

ESC: Saturday Savings, Naomi Watts Coat

Zara Oversized Biker Coat, Was: $199, Now: $80

ESC: Saturday Savings, Naomi Watts Coat

Mango Handmade Wool Coat, Was: 199, Now: $150

ESC: Saturday Savings, Naomi Watts Coat

Maje Mélange Wool-Blend Jacket, Was: $675, Now: $270

ESC: Saturday Savings, Naomi Watts Coat

Topshop Leopard Print Coat, Was: $160, Now: $80

ESC: Saturday Savings, Naomi Watts Coat

Isabel Marant Filipa Oversized Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat, Was: $1,580, Now: $948

Who doesn't love a good discount? Amirite?

