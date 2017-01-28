AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
It's the coat celebs like Naomi Watts can't get enough of—and it's on sale.
Not only was this not the actress' first time spotted in the Fay Double Front Coat (check her out at NYC's 2017 Women's March), but fellow A-lists like Anna Kendrick and Emma Stone have also been seen taking the popular piece of outwear for a spin—multiple times.
Needless to say, it's a hot commodity in Hollywood, so jump on the opportunity while it's hot! And hurry.
Side note: We understand that although the coat's gone from a whopping $1,400 to $944, that's still a steep price for most. So enjoy the super-similar-yet-much-more-affordable options below.
H&M Wool-Blend Coat, Was: $129, Now: $60
T by Alexander Wang Wool-Blend Coat, Was: $950, Now: $380
Zara Oversized Biker Coat, Was: $199, Now: $80
Mango Handmade Wool Coat, Was: 199, Now: $150
Maje Mélange Wool-Blend Jacket, Was: $675, Now: $270
Topshop Leopard Print Coat, Was: $160, Now: $80
Isabel Marant Filipa Oversized Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat, Was: $1,580, Now: $948
Who doesn't love a good discount? Amirite?