Scarlett Johansson didn't just smile through the pain.

She traveled, entertained, worked, promoted, bantered and marched through it. All of which probably helped ease the pain in the meantime, but...we digress.

The news broke seemingly out of nowhere yesterday that Johansson and her husband of two years, Romain Dauriac, had separated. And though we know by now that there's no such thing as "out of nowhere" when it comes to a celebrity's marriage, the Lost in Translation star really kept a lid on this development, aided in part by the fact that she and Dauriac have largely split their time between France and New York since tying the knot.

Not quite as much hanging around the courthouse over there as there is in sunny Los Angeles.