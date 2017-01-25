They may be public figures, but some Hollywood couples prefer to keep their romantic lives private.
Earlier today, pop culture fans learned that Scarlett Johansson and her French husband Romain Dauriac have called it quits.
According to People, the twosome had been separated since last summer but managed to keep the news out of the public eye for several months.
As it turns out, however, this pair has never been one to showcase their love for one another for all to see. Instead, their love story was much more on the down-low and away from any cameras.
While news of their wedding first hit the web in December 2014, the couple was able to exchange vows two months earlier on a private ranch in Philipsburg, Mont.
"They were really laid back and friendly and almost always had the baby," an insider shared with E! News when describing their week-long stay at The Ranch at Rock Creek. "They were holding hands and hugging and smiling and flirting with each other."
While fans still wait on any wedding day photos with the bride in her dress, we do have eyewitness testimony promising "you could tell they were really happy."
Instead of gracing red carpets month after month, this couple only chose extra special events such as the 2015 Oscars in Hollywood to walk side by side for photographers.
And while they recently attended the Yummy Pop Grand Opening Party in Paris, France where some PDA was captured this past December, they didn't exactly parade their romance in front of others.
Instagram selfies for millions of followers? Not so fast. Snapchats of casual date nights at home? It may have happened, but fans weren't going to see it.
And when it comes to their daughter Rose, the couple chose to keep her out of the spotlight as they raised her both in Paris and New York City.
While fans may hope for more details of what went wrong with this duo, it may be difficult to get more insight into one of Hollywood's most private couples. What Scarlett has shared in the past, however, proves there was a lot of love there.
"I'm very happy," Scarlett once shared with People when asked about Romain. "He's someone I can always rely on, he's my buddy."