When it comes to epic red carpet fashion moments made by your favorite celebs, the SAG Awards probably isn't the show you'd expect them from.

Most stars (and their stylist counterparts) want to save their major gowns for the more high-profile ceremonies—like the Golden Globes or Academy Awards—but in a way that makes spotting an enchanting look all the more exciting!

This award show is a chance for celebs to wear something a little offbeat while still being a lot glamorous…and the following A-lists did it the best.