Tarek El Moussa and Christina Ex Moussa "respect" each other and continue to co-parent their two children despite their split, E! News has learned, in the wake of another disturbing tabloid report about the former couple.

The married couple and stars of HGTV's Flip or Flop revealed in December they had separated earlier in 2016 and have dated other people since their split. They share two children—daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 1. Tarek filed divorce papers earlier this month.

"They have nothing but respect for each other," a source close to the couple told E! News Wednesday. "They are co-parenting successfully. They will be in each other's lives forever."