How long your blowout lasts depends on three things: how you prep your hair, using a good dryer and how you blow it out.

Even if you have an extra-oily scalp (and therefore feel you can't go more than a day without washing your hair), celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin is about to debunk that myth. It doesn't matter what kind of hair you have, if you prep your hair correctly, you can go up to four long days with one blow dry. "It's all about using the right products and tools," confirmed the pro.

Surprisingly, it all starts with your shampoo.