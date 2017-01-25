It seems pretty hard to believe, but today marks the 15th anniversary of the day one of our favorite teenage tearjerkers was released in theaters: A Walk to Remember.

Though Mandy Moore has gone on to star in one of the biggest television shows of the moment, This Is Us, and her co-star Shane West has continued his successful career with various TV roles in shows like Salem and ER, it still feels like just yesterday we cried our eyes out while watching the duo tie the knot on-screen, promising to love each other forever.

And this is exactly why we've all been hoping to see them reunite ever since.