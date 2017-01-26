"I need to be in the studio."

Mariah Carey wraps up her European tour on this Sunday's Mariah's World season finale. And now that her tour is over, Mariah is ready to get back in the studio, especially after everything that's been going on in her personal life.

Sunday's episode shows Mariah going through her breakup with James Packer and in the clip above, Mimi admits that songwriting is "healing" for her.

"I feel like a different person when I'm not in the studio," Mariah tells her makeup artist Kristofer. "Performing is a whole different thing, but being in the studio is creating and that's what I love to do best."

Mariah has been talking about working with Jermaine Dupri and DJ Khaled when she gets back in the studio.