We've got some royal drama for you.
And we're not talking about The Crown.
David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike star in the upcoming A United Kingdom.
The film follows the international controversy surrounding King Seretse Khama of Botswana (Oyelowo) marrying Ruth Williams (Pike), a white woman from London, in late 1940s.
"The amazing thing about Seretse and Ruth's story is that even though there is a political element to it, the bulk of what we are truly discussing is the power of love," Oyelowo says a video featurette exclusively released to E! News.
Fox Searchlight
The movie is based on Susan Williams' 2006 book Colour Bar: The Triumph of Seretse Khama and His Nation. In one scene, we see Ruth being warned, "If you choose to marry the leader of an African nation, you will be responsible for the British Empire in Africa."
"It's a love story that tests social and political orders in the forties and is still provocative still today for what they stood for," Pike says.
Directed by Amma Asante, the Fox Searchlight film will be in theaters on Feb. 10.
"David called me up one evening and said that I've got this script, I hadn't heard of Seretse Khama and Ruth Williams, and for me one of the things that hit me, was the fact that it was a story of African Independence, and that fascinated me," Asante says. "I am a child of African parents who were raised in a colony and saw it become independent."
She added, "I think the reason why you should make a period drama is that often times they show us how far we have come, but also how far we still have to go. I think that's really important."