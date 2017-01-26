We've got some royal drama for you.

And we're not talking about The Crown.

David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike star in the upcoming A United Kingdom.

The film follows the international controversy surrounding King Seretse Khama of Botswana (Oyelowo) marrying Ruth Williams (Pike), a white woman from London, in late 1940s.

"The amazing thing about Seretse and Ruth's story is that even though there is a political element to it, the bulk of what we are truly discussing is the power of love," Oyelowo says a video featurette exclusively released to E! News.