Mary Tyler Moore's last scripted TV appearance was perfect, in a way. Moore, who passed away at the age of 80 on Wednesday, Jan. 25, was last seen on a TV sitcom: Hot in Cleveland. But this wasn't just any regular old guest appearance. Moore appeared alongside her Mary Tyler Moore costars for a reunion in the episode called "Love is All Around," a nod to the show's famous theme song.

This was Moore's second appearance on the show that starred Betty White, Jane Leeves, Wendie Malick and Valerie Bertinelli. She played Diane, an old bowling buddy of White's Elka. Of course the two previously starred on MTM together, starting in 1973 when White joined the cast as Sue Ann Nivens.