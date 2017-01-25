Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
Here is the cure to lackluster winter hair.
This week, both A-listers and up-and-coming talent gathered for the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah...where it was approximately 30 degrees. Combining the glamour of movie premieres and snow doesn't sound like match made in heaven. It sounds more like frizzy hair, slippery floors and red noses. But, rain or shine, the show must go on.
The celebrities didn't disappoint, finding creative, weather-resistant hairstyles to inspire us. One of our favorites: the messy ponytail, worn by Kerry Washington and Olivia Culpo.
Celebrity hairstylist and ghd brand ambassador Justine Marjan is responsible for this effortless look we'll probably see all winter long. Check out her styling tips below!
To get Kerry's lived-in texture, the trick is to curl hair sections in opposing directions (Justine used the ghd Curve Classic Curl Iron). So, one section clockwise; the next counter-clockwise.
"Then I sprayed the pony with dry shampoo, lifted it up and back brushed, then pieced it out with the end of my rat tail comb," said Justine.
Finish it off with extreme hold hairspray to last all day long.
Want to elevate this lazy-girl look? Just add braids into the mix.
This look is perfect for inclement weather because your hair already looks wet. Justine prepped the hair with Keratin Smooth serum then blow-dried it straight. If you're in a rush or want a more roughed-up look, just skip this step and go straight into your braid.
"Create a clean middle part, then another part from the arch of the eyebrow to the crown of the head. Clip the rest of the hair away," instructed the hair pro. "Next apply smoothing pomade to the roots then create a Dutch braid on either side of the middle part. When the braid reaches the crown of the head, create a three-strand braid to the ends and secure with an elastic."
Curl the tail for dimension or leave straight for an edgier effect.
When it rains, it may pour...but at least you'll still look good.