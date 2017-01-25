Want to elevate this lazy-girl look? Just add braids into the mix.

This look is perfect for inclement weather because your hair already looks wet. Justine prepped the hair with Keratin Smooth serum then blow-dried it straight. If you're in a rush or want a more roughed-up look, just skip this step and go straight into your braid.

"Create a clean middle part, then another part from the arch of the eyebrow to the crown of the head. Clip the rest of the hair away," instructed the hair pro. "Next apply smoothing pomade to the roots then create a Dutch braid on either side of the middle part. When the braid reaches the crown of the head, create a three-strand braid to the ends and secure with an elastic."

Curl the tail for dimension or leave straight for an edgier effect.