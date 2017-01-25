Mary Tyler Moore Dead at 80: Former Co-Star Ed Asner, Dear Friends and More React to Her Passing

Hollywood just lost one of its brightest stars. 

E! News confirmed earlier today Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80. The beloved actress was battling health issues related to diabetes, and in a statement released by her rep, Moore's closest family and friends gathered in Connecticut to say goodbye.  

"A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile," the statement read in part.

To fans of the multi-hyphenate TV and feminist icon, Moore was known for bringing major laughs and inspiration to classic projects such as The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, among others. But to her former co-stars, fellow celebrities and closest admirers, Mary was a dear friend they won't soon forget. 

Her MTM co-star Ed Asner is just one of many who have shared their grief and fondest memories of Moore on social media. Read more below:

Her MTM co-star Cloris Leachman shares with E! News, "My heart goes out to her husband, Robert—he was never more than a touch away from her. The picture that we all have of her, that's how she was—sweet, kind, so tender, so delicate.  She was America's sweetheart. Valerie and I always had to rehearse and rehearse, to work things through but Mary was always ready to go, thoroughly prepared.  The last time I saw her was our Hot In Cleveland reunion.  I had a feeling I wouldn't see her again.  If I could see her one last time I'd hold her in my arms and say, 'We love you.'"

Michael Keatonalso expressed his condolences, telling us, "Mary Tyler Moore could light up a room! She is an icon and a friend. She was my cast mate and my boss. She was incredibly funny and completely generous. As an actor and comedian, she allowed me and everyone to perform—letting us just do our thing without any competiveness. She was not only a pioneer in TV, comedy and business but she was a role model for women in general. She built an empire with MTM Enterprises and she paved the way for our new talents like Amy, Tina and others. She is truly going to be missed."

Bernadette Peters  tells E! News in a statement, "She was a brilliant, sensitive, iconic actor and a precious friend to me. There are no words to describe how I cherished our friendship. I will miss her dearly.

