Zayn Malik is clearly obsessed with Gigi Hadid (in the cutest way possible)!
Other than taking adorable Instagram photos, sharing sweet, supportive messages for her and maybe even getting a tattoo in her honor, the former One Direction crooner just proved he carries her with him at all times.
Case in point: the keychain he holds with her name on it.
On Tuesday, Malik was spotted arriving back in New York City on Tuesday, rushing out of his car to reunite with Hadid who had been waiting for him in the lobby of an apartment complex. They shared a sweet hug and kiss before heading upstairs.
247PAPS.TV / Splash News, Getty
But, before getting inside, Malik was photographed carrying a keychain with "Gigi" written stylishly in script across it, revealing that when he's not with her, he's thinking about her pretty much all the time.
As adorable as it is, the sweet gesture should come as no surprise. The singer has continuously shown his love for Hadid over the last year that they've been dating—even after they took a brief break over the summer.
In fact, last week, the couple sparked rumors when the supermodel was spotted wearing a tiny gold ring on that finger. Though E! News learned they're not engaged, we couldn't help but wonder if the jewelry was a symbol of their future together.
Malik only heightened our inquiries when he was spotted the next day with a new tattoo on his hand: the word "love" written in script across his knuckles.
No matter the meaning behind either of these alleged projections of love, the couple continues to prove their relationship is growing every day in other ways.
As Hadid put it in her birthday message to Malik earlier this month, "So lucky to know and love a soul like yours."
Aww!