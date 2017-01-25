Jennifer Lopez Loses Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Ron Asadorian/Splash News
Jennifer Lopez's temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker permanent has expired and a judge dismissed the singer's case Tuesday due to lack of prosecution.
Lopez's lawyers had earlier this month obtained a temporary restraining order against a 64-year-old man named Tim McLanahan from Washington State. The order, who granted protection for her and 8-year-old twins Max and Emme, was valid until Tuesday.
In the original filing, a member of her security team described McLanahan as a "transient" who is "always on the move" and has a history of violence.
McLanahan has not commented. Lopez's rep declined to comment on the case.
The filing states Lopez does not know the man, who is accused of trespassing. The security team member said McLanahan drove to the singer's property on Aug. 31, demanding to see her. He said police were called and arrested him after he declined orders to leave and that a restraining order was issued and later expired. Police records show he was arrested that day and released the day after.
The security team member said that since that time, McLanahan he sent Lopez flowers, telling her to "get better," despite the fact she was not ill. He said the singer feared he would come by her property again and that she is "also fearful for her children."
McLanahan is also accused of following Lopez around in Las Vegas after attending her shows.
Lopez wrote in her filing that she did not give McLanahan notice of the temporary restraining order filing because she was afraid that would render it useless, as he was unable to be located at the time.