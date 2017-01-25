Alan Markfield/Twentieth Century Fox
Bryan Singer isn't done with X-Men just yet. The director behind most of the big screen installments of Marvel's merry mutants will serve as director on Fox's X-Men pilot. Sorry, Fox's "Untitled Marvel Action-Adventure Series" pilot.
Singer will also serve was executive producer. The pilot hails from Burn Notice's Matt Nix and follows "two ordinary parents who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive."
Nix will write and executive producer the pilot. Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory are executive producing as well. Singer directed X-Men, X2: X-Men United, X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse on the big screen, only sitting out X-Men: The Last Stand.
Fox's new pilot is the second series based on X-Men taking shape. FX has Legion from Fargo's Noah Hawley debuting in February. Dan Stevens of Downton Abbey fame stars as David Haller, a mutant with extraordinary power…and schizophrenia. In the comic books, Legion is the son of Professor Charles Xavier, played on the big screen by Patrick Stewart. Legion also stars Jean Smart and Aubrey Plaza.
These new X-Men shows do not share a universe with Marvel's other small screen series. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil and the upcoming Iron Fist and Defenders are all set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is separate than Fox's X-Men films.