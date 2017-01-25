Things may be heating up even more between Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy.
The glamour model and podcast host, who competed with his brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy on Dancing With the Stars last year, recently spent time with several of their family members and has also been talking to Val every day since he embarked on a dancing tour, E! News has learned.
A source close to Val told E! News exclusively that Amber met them during a visit to New York City, where the brothers grew up and where their parents live.
"Amber flew to New York City to visit Val and has met some of his and family and even spent time with the family," the source said. "They have great chemistry and are really into each other."
AKM-GSI
Amber had said on her Loveline podcast on Play.it in early January that her and Val's relationship is "amazing," adding, "It's been four months now and it's awesome. I love his family and everyone's so great. He's great."
Last month, Val embarked on a Dancing With the Stars tour with several of his co-stars, as well as Olympic gymnastics champion Laurie Hernandez, who won the most recent season with him. The group performed at Radio City Music Hall in mid-January.
"They've been talking every day that he's been away on tour," the source told E! News.
Amber and Val had also attended Maks' and fiancée and Dancing With the Stars co-star Peta Murgatroyd's baby shower in New York City in December. Their son Shai was born earlier this month.
Amber and Val sparked romance rumors last October, when they were seen out on a dinner date. They later spent Halloween together. Weeks later, Amber dropped hints about their romance on social media.
In early January, Amber went from hints to cold-hard evidence; she posted a sweet PDA-filled picture of the two with the caption, "My Love ❤."
Last week, she posted another PDA pic. The two also made the kiss cam at a New York Knicks-Atlanta Hawks game at Madison Square Garden.