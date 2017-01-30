"Two women. One rose. One stays, one goes."

It's the most wonderful time of the season, Bachelor Nation. No, we're not talking about the not the romantic proposal at the end, we're talking about the "dreaded" two-on-one date, with season 21's villains Corinne and Taylor set to face off in the bayou for their survival in the fight for Nick Vialls heart in tonight's episode of The Bachelor.

Each season, the Gladiator-esque face-off is one of the most highly anticipated episodes, usually leading to verbal sparring, brutal break-ups and one contestant being left to fend for themselves in a remote location. But after 21 seasons, the two-on-one date has evolved over time, going from a date-from-hell to the match-that-lights-the-villain's-fire, especially in the most recent seasons.