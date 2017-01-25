Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images
Amy Adams was all smiles on Tuesday night, despite some disappointing news that morning.
The actress joined the SAG-AFTRA Foundation for an event dedicated to "Conversations With Amy Adams" just a few hours after the 2017 Oscars nominations were announced. She was one of several stars who we feel was snubbed from the noms, left out of the running for Best Actress after earning Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG Award nominations for her performance in Arrival.
To add salt to the wound, the official Oscars website initially reported the actress (as well as Tom Hanks) had, in fact, been nominated. ABC later released a statement to apologize for the mistake.
"This morning, in an attempt to release breaking news as announced, ABC Digital briefly posted inaccurate nomination information on the Oscar.com website," ABC said in a statement. "The nominees announced by the Academy on Twitter were accurate. ABC quickly identified and corrected the errors. We apologize to the Academy, press, and fans for any confusion."
Nonetheless, Adams took the debacle with a grain of salt and appeared at the SAG event Tuesday night with a bright, big smile on her face.
After all, she's already a five-time Oscar nominee, and Arrival still saw nods for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Directing and Best Picture.