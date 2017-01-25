Madonna Is Not Trying to Adopt More Malawi Children: The Rumors Are Untrue

Madonna, Rocco Ritchie

Instagram

Madonna is into the groove of motherhood, but she isn't adding any more members to her clan right now. 
 
Upon reports claiming the songstress had filed a request to adopt two children from Malawi, the mother of four rebuffed the headlines, calling them simply "untrue."
 
"I am in Malawi to check on the children's hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi, and then heading home," she told E! News in a statement. "The rumors of an adoption process are untrue."

However, Madonna is no stranger to the process, having adopted 11-year-old son David Banda and daughter Mercy James from the country in 2008 and 2009. She is also mother to Lourdes Leon, 20, and Rocco Ritchie, 16. 

In 2006, she founded Raising Malawi, an organization that works to build schools, strengthen hospitals and provide resources for orphans and impoverished children. 

Meanwhile, Madonna's family life has not been without conflict in recent years. In September 2016, the actress privately settled a custody battle with ex-husband Guy Ritchie over their son, Rocco. The fight began nearly a year earlier after the teenager refused to return to New York City to live with his mother following a trip to London with his father. 

The star made public pleas to her son by way of social media tributes and broke down during a concert in March over her family turmoil. 

"There is no love stronger than a mother for her son," Madge told her audience at the time. "And, if I talk about him too much, I might cry. But I would like to dedicate this song to him. It's a love song for a man, but I know he'll be one, one day. I hope he hears this somewhere and knows how much I miss him."

