Billie Lourd is thankful for the support of her loved ones as she continues to mourn the deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.
The Scream Queens star posted on her Instagram page Tuesday a photo of her with friends, all dressed in bear and other animal onesies. She tagged several people, including rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner and stepfather Bruce Bozzi, who is married to her dad and Fisher's ex Bryan Lourd.
"This group of onesie clad supremely supportive humans (and many others #notpicturedbutinthepicture) are the kings and queens of my world #gratefulfortheirgreatness #friendsfindingthefunny," Billie wrote.
Carrie, best known for her role as Leia in Star Wars, suffered a cardiac event in late December and died days later at age 60. Reynolds, a veteran Hollywood star known for films like Singin' in the Rain, passed away a day later after a stroke.
The actresses were honored with a joint funeral earlier this month. Taylor accompanied Billie at the service, which took place at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Breeders' Cup
The two have not commented on the nature of their relationship. They play love interests on Scream Queens and sparked real-love romance rumors in early December after co-star Keke Palmer posted a photo of the two making out on Snapchat.
A week after Carrie and Debbie's funeral, Taylor and Billie jetted off together for a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Taylor had posted a sweet public tribute to Billie on Instagram on the day her mother died.
"This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met," he wrote, alongside a selfie on the two. "Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. ❤♥, me."