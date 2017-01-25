Billie Lourd is thankful for the support of her loved ones as she continues to mourn the deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

The Scream Queens star posted on her Instagram page Tuesday a photo of her with friends, all dressed in bear and other animal onesies. She tagged several people, including rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner and stepfather Bruce Bozzi, who is married to her dad and Fisher's ex Bryan Lourd.

"This group of onesie clad supremely supportive humans (and many others #notpicturedbutinthepicture) are the kings and queens of my world #gratefulfortheirgreatness #friendsfindingthefunny," Billie wrote.