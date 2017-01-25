Denise Truscello
Céline Dion is hitting the road.
Late Tuesday, the Grammy-winning songstress announced plans to launch a tour this summer with 16 stops, including London, Copenhagen, Paris and multiple other major cities spanning Europe. The Live Tour will begin in Denmark on June 15 and finish on July 27 in England.
"Mark your calendar!" she told fans in a video shared on social media, switching between French and English. "I cannot wait to have a great time. I hope you're ready."
The longtime performer, who has embarked on 14 tours to date, most recently visited Europe for two months and 28 shows last year. It was her first tour without husband and manager René Angélil, who passed away in January 2016 after a recurring battle with cancer.
Franck Danielson/TB/WireImage.com
While it was painful to lose her husband of more than two decades, the strong mother of three intends to keep her career going on behalf of her lifetime partner.
"I understood that my career was in a way his masterpiece, his song, his symphony," Dion wrote in tribute to him during her first Las Vegas show after his death. "The idea of leaving it unfinished would have hurt him terribly. I realized that if he ever left us, I would have to continue without him, for him."
Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 3. The dates and stops of the tour include:
June 15 Royal Arena
Copenhagen, Denmark
June 17 Tele2 Arena
Stockholm, Sweden
June 20 The O2
London, England
June 21 The O2
London, England
June 23 Gelredome
Arnhem, Netherlands
June 25 Manchester Arena
Manchester, England
June 29 Matmut Atlantique
Bordeaux, France
July 1 Stade Pierre Mauroy
Lille, France
July 4 Accorhotels Arena
Paris, France
July 5 Accorhotels Arena
Paris, France
July 12 Parc Olympiqeu Lyonnais
Lyon, France
July 15 Stade De Suisse
Bern, Switzerland
July 18 Orange Veldrome
Marseille, France
July 20 Allianz Riviera
Nice, France
July 24 Mercedes-Benz Arena
Berlin, Germany
July 27 Barclaycard Arena
Birmingham, England