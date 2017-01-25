Céline Dion Announces European Summer Tour: "Mark Your Calendar!"

Celine Dion

Denise Truscello

Céline Dion is hitting the road. 

Late Tuesday, the Grammy-winning songstress announced plans to launch a tour this summer with 16 stops, including London, Copenhagen, Paris and multiple other major cities spanning Europe. The Live Tour will begin in Denmark on June 15 and finish on July 27 in England.

"Mark your calendar!" she told fans in a video shared on social media, switching between French and English. "I cannot wait to have a great time. I hope you're ready."

The longtime performer, who has embarked on 14 tours to date, most recently visited Europe for two months and 28 shows last year. It was her first tour without husband and manager René Angélil, who passed away in January 2016 after a recurring battle with cancer. 

While it was painful to lose her husband of more than two decades, the strong mother of three intends to keep her career going on behalf of her lifetime partner. 

"I understood that my career was in a way his masterpiece, his song, his symphony," Dion wrote in tribute to him during her first Las Vegas show after his death. "The idea of leaving it unfinished would have hurt him terribly. I realized that if he ever left us, I would have to continue without him, for him."

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 3. The dates and stops of the tour include:

 

June 15 Royal Arena

Copenhagen, Denmark

 

June 17 Tele2 Arena

Stockholm, Sweden

 

June 20 The O2

London, England

 

June 21 The O2

London, England

 

June 23 Gelredome

Arnhem, Netherlands

 

June 25 Manchester Arena

Manchester, England

 

June 29 Matmut Atlantique

Bordeaux, France

 

July 1 Stade Pierre Mauroy

Lille, France

 

July 4 Accorhotels Arena

Paris, France

 

July 5 Accorhotels Arena

Paris, France

 

July 12 Parc Olympiqeu Lyonnais

Lyon, France

 

July 15 Stade De Suisse

Bern, Switzerland

 

July 18 Orange Veldrome

Marseille, France

 

July 20 Allianz Riviera

Nice, France

 

July 24 Mercedes-Benz Arena

Berlin, Germany

 

July 27 Barclaycard Arena

Birmingham, England

