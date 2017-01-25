These are some unique moves.

On The Tonight Show Tuesday, host Jimmy Fallon and comedian Mike Myers joined forces for a dance battle unlike anything fans have seen before. With the help of jumbo-sized dice, each competitor took a turn rolling for instructions on what kind of jig to perform.

Such suggestions included "The Which Pocked Did I Put My Keys In? Dance," the "Hot Poutine" and the "Windy Plastic Bag."

To spice up the competition, each man donned the colors of their native country. For Fallon, that meant a blue warm-up suit with USA emblazoned on the front while Myers sported a matching suit in red for Canada. Let the games begin!