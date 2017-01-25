There's another baby boy in the world!
Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska has given birth to a baby boy. The MTV star announced the news on Instagram early Wednesday morning with a sweet black-and-white photo of her newborn holding her fingers.
"Welcome to the world, sweet boy," she captioned the picture.
This is first child with husband Cole DeBoer. Houska is already a mom to daughter Aubree Houska, whom she shares with ex Adam Lind. The 25-year-old reality star has been documenting her second pregnancy on social media, sharing intimate moments from her journey including a video of her unborn baby moving around inside her belly.
"OKAY SO probably weird to some people hahah but I'm obsessed," she wrote. "This dude was going crazy in there last night."
In the months leading up to her due date, Houska admitted to Us Weekly that she was getting nervous. "...This time, I've researched everything and I'm kind of freaking myself out," she said.
Now that her baby boy is here, it seems that there was nothing to worry about at all. Houska's son's arrival comes only one day after fellow MTV star Jenelle Evans welcomed a baby girl named Ensley Jolie Eason. "We are doing great," Evans told E! News exclusively. "It was a quick delivery and only had to push twice. We are already in love with her, and she's so beautiful!"
Congratulations to both couples on their growing families!