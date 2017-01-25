Boy George is setting the record straight on his tricky friendship with George Michael.

During an interview with Andy Cohen, the "Karma Chameleon" crooner recalled his early years in the business facing a bit of a rivalry with the late "Careless Whisper" singer.

"I think in the early days we were competition to each other. We're both called George. We both made soul music, so in the early days we were really in competition."

However, the competition didn't last forever. "Then, sort of later on, I started to really appreciate what he was as a musician," George revered. "Around about 'Faith,' I started to really appreciate his talent."

While the foes-turned-friends were in touch "on and off" later on in life, George admitted he was out of the loop when it came to Michael's personal life.