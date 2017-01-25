You may think you know where Arrow is going, but you probably don't, according to executive producer Wendy Mericle.

When the CW show returns tonight, the team has some serious issues to deal with, even aside from the pretty big problem of Diggle being locked away once again, and the apparent return of Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), despite her death last season (but we'll get to her in a minute).

Oliver's battle with Prometheus took a particularly dark turn when the bad guy convinced Oliver he was finally about to win, only for Ollie to then realized he had actually put an arrow through Detective Malone (Tyler Ritter), also known as Felicity's (Emily Bett Rickards) boyfriend.

The death is a major turning point, both for Oliver's fight against Prometheus, and for Felicity, who is about to embark on her own journey of darkness.