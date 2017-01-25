Sherri Shepherd has quite the view on her ex-husband.

As the Hollywood actress continues a court battle with Lamar Sally, Twitter followers are getting a greater sense that these two remain far from friendly exes.

The former View co-host decided to post Lamar's dating profile from Black People Meet with a message to her fans.

"#BEWARE In court docs he says he only works 20-30 hours/wk. But his dating profile says $100k #Liar #WatchOut #Scam," she wrote Tuesday evening.

The post comes after Sherri's rep claimed a "huge victory" in the ex's ongoing custody battle.