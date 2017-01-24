See Which of Your Favorite Stars Are One Award Away From EGOT Status

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EJAF, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
There are only a lucky few who can consider themselves members of the EGOT club—and for good reason.
Not only is it incredibly difficult to prove that you're an absolute winner in every performance category across the board.
And while we both know and love those who have achieved such impressive status, like Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn and Mel Brooks, just to name a few, there's an even longer list for those who are just award shy of the prestigious honor.
Don't believe us? Take a gander at the gallery up above and see which one of your favorite celebrities is nearing the ultimate title of EGOT card-carrying member.
Oh, and one last thing, with the 89th Annual Academy Awards ceremony coming up in the next couple of weeks, there is definitely a chance for some of these stars to earn the four-step title. Fingers crossed!